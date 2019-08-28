Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Stayton Christian Church
Resources
Stayton - Harold was a resident of Stayton for over five years after he married Carol C. Walker Ray (Nee Huntley). He was born April 3, 1928 in Seattle, WA. He died August 24, 2019 at the age of 91 in Stayton. He was reared in Myrtle Point, and after graduation joined the Army Air Corp. Predeceased by his first wife of 62 years, Barbara Mae Ray (Nee Beard), two children, Billy and Susan, mother Winnifred Ann Ray Myers (Nee Wellman) father Otha Calvin Ray and brother Lester Calvin Ray. He leaves behind his wife of 67 months, Carol C. Ray, his children from his first marriage, Cathleen Ray Stark (Mike), Kendall Lee Ray (Phyllis Adams) and Rebecca Ray Bianchi (all from the Sacramento area); 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. All of whom he was very proud and loved deeply. He is also mourned by all of Carol's family, who accepted him into their family in January 2014. Upon his retirement from Mercy Healthcare of Sacramento, he was involved for over 25 years as a volunteer with AARP as a Tax Preparer for the Elderly, which included time with the Salem extension. He spent 20 years working and supporting Sacramento Habitat for Humanity as an OJT construction worker. A memorial service will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Stayton Christian Church, where he was a member. In lieu of flowers donations are requested for: Stayton Christian Church, Stayton Food Bank, or a . Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 28, 2019
