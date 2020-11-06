1/1
Harriet (Laura) Krupicka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet (Laura) Krupicka

Harriet (Laura) Krupicka was born March 3, 1940 in the Silverton hospital. One of Mark and Agnes Purdy's ten children. Harriet graduated from Mt. Angel Academy in 1958, Mt Angel College and Western Oregon College in 1962. Harriet was a member of the Benedictine Sisters Convent. As Sister Laura, she taught school at St. Mary's, Albany, Oregon. There she was principal and designer of the new school. In 1975, she began teaching at St. John's in Oregon City. While teaching, she was active in coaching track, volleyball, and softball.

After marrying Frank Krupicka, July 18, 1981 in Mollala, she moved to Bend. In 1982, she began teaching in the Redmond Public Schools. She was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Francis and sisters Rita Hess and Elaine Wolf. Graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel, Oregon

Father William Hammelman will be officiating

1015 N Main Street

Mt. Angel Oregon 97362




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home
105 Nw Irving Ave
Bend, OR 97701
(541) 382-2471
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved