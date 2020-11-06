Harriet (Laura) Krupicka



Harriet (Laura) Krupicka was born March 3, 1940 in the Silverton hospital. One of Mark and Agnes Purdy's ten children. Harriet graduated from Mt. Angel Academy in 1958, Mt Angel College and Western Oregon College in 1962. Harriet was a member of the Benedictine Sisters Convent. As Sister Laura, she taught school at St. Mary's, Albany, Oregon. There she was principal and designer of the new school. In 1975, she began teaching at St. John's in Oregon City. While teaching, she was active in coaching track, volleyball, and softball.



After marrying Frank Krupicka, July 18, 1981 in Mollala, she moved to Bend. In 1982, she began teaching in the Redmond Public Schools. She was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Francis and sisters Rita Hess and Elaine Wolf. Graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel, Oregon



Father William Hammelman will be officiating



1015 N Main Street



Mt. Angel Oregon 97362









