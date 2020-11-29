I live just a block or so from Casey. He walked by often and we would engage in pleasant conversation on a wide range of topics. I really enjoyed our talks. He was always upbeat and inquisitive about me as I moved here from Illinois about 5 years ago. I was shocked and saddened to learn of his passing from a neighbor. I did not know he injured himself and was hospitalized. May his family recall many good memories and find comfort in each other.

Mark Piercy

Friend