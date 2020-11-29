Harry "Casey" Olinger
Keizer - Harry Casey Olinger, 74 years old, died at Salem Hospital on November 23, 2020, due to complications from a fall. Casey was born on September 8, 1946, to Harold and Dorothy Olinger, and lived nearly his entire life in Salem. His father and grandfather had both been dentists in Salem; his grandfather was the namesake of Olinger Pool. In 1979 Casey married Judy Randol, and they had one son, John Michael, in 1983. Judy died of cancer in 1995. In 1999, he married Jan Leeper.
Casey graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Business (and a major interest in golf). After college he served in the Oregon National Guard. He worked as a real estate appraiser for nearly his entire career, both independently and for the Marion County Assessor's Office. He retired in 2011.
Casey was a lifelong fan of basketball and golf. As a young man, Casey played basketball at South Salem High School. When his son John later followed in his footsteps—first at South Salem High and beyond—Casey never missed a game. Casey's love of golf also began early, as his father had been an original member of Illahe Hills Country Club. Casey was a spectacular golfer. He enjoyed participating in competitive tournaments and developed a reputation for being a near-certain winner. One friend recalled, "While Casey was a fierce competitor in golf, he was also a gracious loser, though not too many times."
Casey was a kind and gentle man who made concerted efforts to anticipate the needs of others, and then quietly fill those needs without fanfare. A natural "talker," he made friends easily and was quick to offer a warm smile and words of gratitude to everyone he met. He had a strong faith in God, nurtured most recently by the pastors and community of People's Church in Salem.
Casey was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy; his parents; and his sister, Susan Olinger Bye. He is survived by his wife, Jan; his son John (Erin) Olinger and grandsons Jude, Kai, and Asher; his stepson Mike (Stephanie) Leeper, and grandchildren Tommy and Morgan; his stepdaughter Mary Beth (Patrick) Sheehan and grandson Isaac; and stepdaughter Anne (Mike) Miller and grandchildren Emrie and Dash. He is also survived by nieces Kim Bye (Dan) Vestal and Shelly Bye (Rob) Norton; and cousin Doug Drager. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gifts in Casey's remembrance may be made to Greater Salem Young Life at www.midvalleymetro.younglife.org
or by check to Young Life, P.O. Box 3865, Salem OR 97302. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.