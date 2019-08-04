|
|
Harry Rehm
November 19, 1923 - July 7, 2019
Harry was born in Tacoma, Washington on November 19, 1923 and left this world to join the love of his life Colleen on July 7, 2019. He lived a remarkable life in the days and nights in between those two dates leaving too many details to include in a couple paragraphs.
Harry grew up in Toppenish, WA, playing in the high school band and earning a letter in baseball. Harry met his high school sweetheart Colleen during a band trip to the next town. Following graduation Harry enlisted in the US Army Air Corp in 1942 serving on the B-17 bomber "Sophisticated Lady" with the 8th Air Force, 92nd bomb group, 327th squadron. He was awarded the Air Medal for combat and awarded a Purple Heart. Upon returning home he enlisted in the Washington Air National Guard in 1949. He married and welcomed children in Washington. Colleen married and welcomed children in Yakima and Boise. As life would have it, their first marriages weren't meant to be and Harry and Colleen met again and rekindled their love story, marrying in 1969. Their love of music continued throughout their lives together.
Earning his Bachelors degree in Engineering, Harry was a civil engineer by trade, putting in water treatment plants throughout the country. Retiring many times, he was often called back to work on "one more project." Those who knew him knew that he kept up on current events, could talk to anyone in the room, never complained about anything and looked for lessons in everyday life. He was a faithful correspondent, great listener and shared invaluable advice.
Harry enjoyed playing golf, pinochle, dancing, reading, aviation, politics, gardening and was a faithful follower of Christ. In his younger years he loved his Thunderbird classic car, building model airplanes and chasing Dixieland Jazz bands from one city to the other. He was a member in many organizations including the Lions and Elks.
He was called Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and friend. He leaves behind daughter Bonnie, sons David, Marty, Mike and their spouses, grandchildren Sheri, Troy, Kelly, Heather, Sean and Ryan and their spouses, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and sister Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Colleen, son Michael and many friends.
Harry was honored with a full military service at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR on August 17, 2019. His family invites friends of Harry to celebrate his life on August 7, 2019 at the Woodburn United Methodist Church from 1-4pm. Please bring a favorite memory of Harry written down to be passed on to grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers for the celebration, please plant flowers in your garden, play a round of golf, have coffee with friends or beat them in pinochle to remember this wonderful man.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 4, 2019