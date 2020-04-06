|
Hazel Detambel
Salem - Hazel Detambel, who was living at Capital Manor, located in Salem, Oregon passed away on March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Linda LaBreche of Tucson, Arizona; granddaughter, Bethany Spikes of Marana, Arizona, with her husband, Nicholas and sons, Nicky and Danny. Her grandson David LaBreche, wife, Jennifer, their son, Caiden and daughter, Makayla, are stationed at the Navy base in Guam. There are five nieces and three nephews with their families in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Illinois. The youngest of nine children born to Jennie and George Fornoff in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Hazel was taught piano by her older sister, Elizabeth, and from first grade through high school and college, Hazel was a piano accompanist. At Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, she was soloist with the college orchestra on both piano and organ and was featured as concerto soloist with the symphony orchestra in her senior year. She met her future husband, Marvin, a violinist, at Lebanon Valley College and they played on many programs together. Marvin played in the Harrisburg Symphony and Hazel played (on piano) Morton Gould's "The Child Prodigy" there in the newly-built "Forum" with the Lebanon Valley College Concert Band. Hazel graduated in May 1944 and married Marvin in June. Hazel was awarded a scholarship to study piano at the Philadelphia Conservatory with the renowned head of the piano department at Juilliard, Olga Samaroff-Stokowski. After Marvin's Air Force duty in the Pacific Theatre, Hazel and Marvin moved to Bloomington, Indiana and while Marvin acquired a Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology at Indiana University, Hazel studied piano with the pianist and composer, Anis Fuleihan. Forty-five years were then spent in California and while Marvin worked in aerospace jobs, Hazel had her career in both piano and organ, accompanying choirs and Sacramento opera singers, and playing countless organ recitals in the area. Hazel's greatest thrill was in playing a recital for the Far-West Regional Convention of the American Guild of Organists in 1981. Her last years as a church organist were spent at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sacramento, at a newly rebuilt Möller organ and with a wonderful choir and director. In 2000, the Detambels moved to Capital Manor in Salem and became part of a large family of caring friends and staff. They enjoyed playing programs together there too and Hazel continued to "keep the fingers moving" into her nineties. At her request, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at Capital Manor when the shelter in place restrictions are lifted.
Contributions in her name may be made to the Capital Manor
Foundation, 1955 Dallas Highway NW, Salem, OR 97304. Final
arrangements will be made by Restlawn Funeral Home.
