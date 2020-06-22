Helen Botnarescue



Helen Botnarescue went peacefully to her "forever home" May 20, 2020. Helen had a lively intellect, a kind and generous heart, and a cheerful nature. She always had time to listen. She was born Helen Chase in 1927 in Medford, MA. She met her first husband, Ken Meyer, in college at Denison University. They had five children, two of whom predeceased them: Tom and Kathy. She raised five children while working full time as a teacher and earning her PhD. Helen became a full professor at CA State University, East Bay. She coauthored a very successful text for early childhood education. Helen traveled extensively both domestically and internationally, including a missionary year in Vietnam. Some European travel was with her second husband, Vlad Botnarescue, before his death. After retirement, Helen moved to Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community in Keizer, Oregon. She was active in the Lutheran church, AAUW, book clubs and dining groups. She is survived by her children: Cynthia, Karl and Richard, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grands. A celebration of life will be held once large groups may again gather. Donations may be made to Marion Polk Food Share.









