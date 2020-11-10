Helen Cherry



Salem - Helen Cherry passed away on Oct. 28, 2020 at her lifelong home northwest of Salem while attended by her family. She was 101.



Helen was born March 22, 1919 in Salem, the only child of Henry Neiger and Martha Heyden Neiger. She grew up on the Lincoln-area family farm that had been purchased by her grandfather in 1909. As a young person she raked hay and cultivated corn using horse-drawn equipment, and considered the cows, sheep and work horses on the farm her pets. She was an outstanding student, attending Lincoln grade school, and graduating from Salem High School in 1936. She was a 1940 graduate of Willamette Univer-sity, and earned a master's degree in 1941. Her thesis, "A History of the Curriculum and Academic Re-quirements of Willamette University —1853-1940," was quoted in Willamette magazine in a fall 2017 article.



Helen taught social studies at high schools in Lexington and Willamina and at Parrish Junior High School in Salem. Her first teaching contract paid a total of $1,000 for the nine-month school year. At Willamina High School she taught from 1943 to 1947 and attended the 1947 annual class reunions through 2019, where she was listed as "senior class advisor."



Helen married Marvin Cherry, a former neighbor who had returned from World War II, on May 4, 1946. They formed a working partnership with Helen's parents to improve the small dairy farm and breed Reg-istered Holstein cattle. She helped with the milking, calf feeding and sheep care. During the summer, she hauled hay and maintained a large garden. She had a drawer full of ribbons won at the Polk County Fair for her flowers and baked goods. On cold spring days you could see her disking on her 930 Case tractor, a cocker spaniel on her lap for warmth.



Besides cows, Helen and Marvin raised boys: Henry (Hank), David, and Craig.



In 1973 the dairy herd was sold, and the farm added Holstein steers and sweet corn. The arrival of two grandsons gave Helen the opportunity to share her love of reading, horses, and goats.



In later years as Marvin's health deteriorated, Helen was occupied caring for him, and much of the cropland was rented out. After his passing in 2000, she stayed busy, helping David with his sheep and putting up hay. It was a sad day in 2004, when her sons finally told her she could no longer climb up on her beloved Farmall H tractor to rake hay.



She enjoyed Oregon history, watching PBS television, and working in her garden. She lived frugally, but she was generous to others, giving visitors fresh baked bread, homemade pies and jam.



Helen, who survived the 1918 influenza pandemic, experienced deteriorating health in her later years, including two strokes that cost her most of her vision. Her mind remained sharp and at her 100th birthday celebration, she enjoyed reminiscing with family, friends and many of her former students. She was grateful to be able to remain in her home because of her son David's care supported by Hank and Craig's help.



Helen was active in the Zena Sunday school for over 65 years, and her Christian faith carried her through difficult times. Her life was characterized by kind words and sharing with others. She is survived by sons: David, Salem; Craig (Susan), Eugene; and Hank (Debbie), Salem; and grandsons D. Alan, Salem and Steven (Alison), Anchorage, Alaska; and three great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to Union Gospel Mission of Salem. A private graveside service was held on Nov. 11. A memorial service is being planned for 2021 at Spring Valley Church.









