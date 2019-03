Helen Cunningham



Salem - Helen Virginia Cunningham, 83, of Salem, OR died February 17, 2019. Helen was born on April 15, 1935 in San Jose, CA to Louis D. and Virginia M. Folsom. She grew up in Redwood City, CA and graduate from Sequoia Union High School, Redwood City, in 1952 and went on to study Home Economics at San Jose State College. She married Duane George Cunningham on February 9, 1957. They were married for 62 years and had four children. Helen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



Helen worked for the Salem-Keizer School District (24J) for 27 years as an elementary school Office Manager. She worked at Shirley, Highland, Four Corners, Lake Labish, Clear Lake and Fruitland schools and retired in 2001. She serviced as a classified employee's representative for the Oregon School Employees Association.



Helen was a loyal fan of University of Oregon, Seattle Mariners, and Portland Trailblazers. She enjoyed camping, vacations in Hawaii, and taking cruises. Helen and Duane spent several winters as snowbirds in AZ.



Helen is survived by her family: husband Duane; children Susan (Mark Dhone) Cunningham and Jeff (Chelsea Nguyen) Cunningham; grandchildren Sasha Dhone, Abigail Dhone, Bryant Nguyen-Cunningham, and Caspen Nguyen-Cunningham; daughter-in-law Debra Cunningham; step grandchildren Brandon (Heather) Harrison and Sophia Nguyen; and step great grandchildren Dylan Harrison and Dominik Harrison. Two sons, Keith D. Cunningham and Scott A. Cunningham precedes Helen in death.



A service will be a 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rest Lawn, 201 Oak Grove Road NW, Salem. Family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oregon Food Bank or Union Mission Gospel in honor of Helen. Online condolences may be made at www.restlawnfh.com. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary