Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Masonic Temple
1625 Brush College Road NW
Salem, OR
Helen Louise Thornton


1927 - 2019
Helen Louise Thornton Obituary
Helen Louise Thornton

Keizer - Helen Louise Thornton passed away peacefully September 3, 2019. Born March 29, 1927, she lived 92 years. She is survived by two sons, David and Doug Fryday; two stepdaughters Diane Thomas and Linda Thornton, and one stepson, Dan Thornton, with a total of ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thornton, and stepson, Dave Thornton.

Helen was a devout Christian and served as a missionary in the Philippines for four years in her thirties. She supported other missionaries all her life and lived her faith.

Helen held strong beliefs and principles, passing those values on to her family. She was devoted to her family and was loved by her family and friends. Helen is greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 6th at 11:00 am at the Salem Masonic Temple, 1625 Brush College Road NW, Salem, OR 97304. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019
