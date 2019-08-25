|
|
Helen M. Warner
Salem - Helen Warner, our "energizer bunny", passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 14, 2019. She was 87 years old. She left us a legacy of hard work and creative endeavors. She will be remembered most recently for the many years that she painted numerous wooden trucks for kids in the Head Start program in Salem. She enjoyed volunteering in her community, working in her garden and her friends and family.
Her work ethic came from the arduous life of living on a farm in Weston, Maine where she and her twin brother Wayne were born in a horrible snowstorm on February 19th, 1932. Along with her younger brother Richard, they were up early to milk the cows and do other chores before walking to school where they helped their mother build the fire in the one room schoolhouse. Helen spoke often that they were just a bunch of "rock "farmers because the kids had to pick rocks out of the fields every year before they could plant.
Helen left the farm after high school to become a registered nurse. She later met her future husband John while he attended the University of Maine. They married in June of 1955 and quickly started their family. After John completed his studies, they made the big move westward to Eugene, Oregon in 1957 with two toddlers in tow (Deborah and Doug). While in Eugene, they completed their family with three more girls (Vickie, Dolly and Janet). After a short move to Golden, Colorado in 1964, the family moved back to Oregon in 1965 to raise the family in North Bend.
While in North Bend, Helen kept busy with 5 kids (only 5 years apart), sewing many of the girls' clothing, volunteering with Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Coos Bay Hospital Auxiliary. After battling with joint pain and other symptoms of Lupus in the late 1970's, she starting playing golf to keep active and mobile. This was just what she needed. She began to feel better and soon developed a passion for golf and enjoyed the added benefit of new friendships gained on the course.
In 1980, John's job with the BLM took them to Salem, Oregon where she remained until her death. She continued to play golf and garden in the spring and summer but when the rains started, they made their way to Arizona where they spent many winters playing golf, riding bicycles, meeting new friends and exploring the area. Helen was introduced to a new passion while in the desert - wood carving. Friends and family have many of her carvings of wildlife and Kachina dolls to remember her by.
Helen is predeceased by her parents Wendell and Marjorie, younger brother Richard, his wife Jean and great grandson Hayes Springer. Helen is survived by her husband John, brother Wayne (Mary Ellen), children Deborah Warner (John Rodgers II), Doug Warner (Lezlie Hunt), Vickie Warner, Dolly Woolley (Don), Janet Miller (Wayne), and grandchildren Jennie Rebecca Springer (Jarron), John III, Sarah, Morgan, Nick, Alex, Asia (Jason), McKenzie, Devin (Dakota) and Kelsey, great grandchildren Battle, Gray, Hyde, Cheyanne, Charlotte and Seven.
At Helen's request there is no service planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Capitol Manor Foundation. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019