Helen Marie Cruise
Helen passed away peacefully August 11, 2019 surrounded by a loving family. Helen was born to Mary and Caleb Worthing March 31, 1934 in Elm Creek, Nebraska. Helen and her five younger brothers remained in Elm Creek throughout her childhood. After graduating from Elm Creek High, she attended St. Francis School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse.
On December 27, 1955 Helen was married to Dale Cruise and they remained happily married for 63 years. Helen and Dale raised their six young children in Omaha, Nebraska while Dale was completing his medical education. In 1970, they moved to Salem. Helen thrived taking care of her family. She never missed a sporting event or performance. For a brief period, she was mother to six teenagers! But she never lost her beautiful smile.
Helen was actively involved in the Assistance League, the Medical Auxiliary, YWCA, Girl Scouts and Queen of Peace Church. She had a large circle of friends and enjoyed entertaining. She loved to read, garden and travel. Many wonderful memories were made on long car trips. Helen was predeceased by her sons Kevin and Gregory and brothers Daniel, David and Matthew. She will be truly missed by husband Dale, brothers Gregory and Patrick, remaining children and their spouses: Mark (April), Jeffrey (Julie), Susan Cruise and Linda Spencer (Kevin) and by ten grandchildren: Emily Draper (Jim),Greg, Chelsea (Jordan), Michael, Joe, Kelly, Sally, Scott, Josh and Carolyn and one great-grandson Zayden.
Services will be held at Queen of Peace Church at 10:30 AM August 30,2019. A reception will follow at the Church. Private interment will held later at Belcrest Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Bonaventure Memory Care and Kindred Hospice for their kind care and loving support and to recommend a gift for Alzheimer's research to .
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019