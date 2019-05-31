Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Stayton, OR
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Stayton, OR
View Map
Henrietta H. (Basl) Nielson


Stayton - Henrietta, 85, died Friday, May 24 in Silverton. She was born April 21, 1934 in Marshfield, WI and lived most of her life in Oregon. Henrietta married George Basl on August 10, 1950 and they farmed together, and enjoyed traveling to Disneyland and the beach with their grandkids, until he preceded her in death on September 24, 1994. She worked in the office at Sublimity grade school for many years. Henrietta volunteered for many ministries at her church, Immaculate Conception, which she was very involved, including her membership in Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, playing bridge and doing crafts. Henrietta was known for her strength, kindness, and wisdom. She loved being with her family and her grandkids were a very important part of her life. Henrietta later married Donald Nielson on March 10, 1995, and during their time together they traveled to Europe, Alaska and Arizona in the winters, until he preceded her in death on October 3, 2012. She is survived by her daughter: Sandra Gottfried of Stayton; son: Ronald Basl of Sweet Home; Don's children and spouses; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Henrietta was preceded in death by sons; Douglas, Patrick and Jeffery, as well as her brother, Bill, sisters: Darlene, Lorraine and Mary and grandsons, Matt and C.J. The family wants to say thanks for all the prayers and support from the community and medical professional field involved in her care. Viewing will be Monday, June 3, from 9 am - 5 pm at North Santiam Funeral Service in Stayton. Recitation of Rosary will be Monday, June 3 at 7 pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 4 at 11 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Contributions may be made to Regis St. Mary Catholic School. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 31, 2019
