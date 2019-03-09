|
|
Henry Edward Hohberg
Boise, ID - Henry Edward Hohberg was born in Topeka, Kansas on Sept. 30, 1940. He passed into the arms of Jesus on January 12, 2019, in Boise, Idaho, and joined his precious daughter Debi in heaven.
He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Karen, his son Steve (Paige), his sister Sandy Meili (Dennis), and grandchildren Reilly Zink (Ryan), Gibson Hohberg, Tabi Corbett (Ethan), Victoria Kropf, and great grandchildren Aerabella Corbett, and Wilder Zink.
Ed served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1962. On leave, he met and later, on October 28,1961, married the love of his life, Karen Turner.
Ed worked in the grocery industry before becoming an ordained Foursquare Pastor. He served as associate pastor at New Hope Fellowship in Salem, before becoming lead pastor at Woodburn Foursquare Church, and North Eugene Faith Center. He pioneered Open Door Fellowship Foursquare church in Salem.
Ed's life mission was sharing the love of Jesus Christ and the forgiveness found in a relationship with Him.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held March 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at New Hope Foursquare church in Salem, Oregon, 4963 Swegle Road NE.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 9, 2019