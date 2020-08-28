Henry (Hank) Edward Vredenburg



Woodburn - Henry (Hank) Edward Vredenburg



Born: January 28, 1948 in Woodburn, Oregon at the old Woodburn Hospital



Died: August 24, 2020 at home in Woodburn of Dementia and Parkinson's



Hank loved being a teacher and coach at Woodburn High School, 1971-2004, and he loved his students. He got his education at OCE finishing up in the fall of the 1970-1971 school year. He continued his education at Lewis & Clark, Portland State and George Fox. In the summers, he drove the garbage truck for United Disposal Service while also coaching summer girls' softball for some amazing teams such as The Village Three and Wilson Chiropractic. In retirement, we had our own business, Hank's Photography, from 2004-2017.



Hank was preceded in death by his Father, LeRoy Vredenburg in 1983. He is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Lynda; daughter Sheila; son Shawn; daughter-in-law Becky; grandchildren Maelyn, Fernando, Eleena, Emma, Summer and Sabrina. His brothers Chuck and John and sisters Connie, Betty and Deanna — and his 94 year old Mother, Jean.



Oh, did I mention we traveled as much as we could!



Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Settlemier House Gazebo in Woodburn. Due to the Covid-19, there will be no refreshments served so everyone can wear their masks and social distance.



Thanks goes out to the NW Senior & Disability Services. Donations in Hank's memory can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice who played a major role in his care.



