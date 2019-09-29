|
HEROLD C. BECHTOLD
Salem/La Pine - Herold C. Bechtold, formerly of La Pine, died on Thursday, August 22nd in Salem Hospital. He was born on April 30, 1932 in Ellendale, North Dakota, the son of Christian and Lydia Bliege Bechtold. They family lived at Cove Orchard, Oregon. Herold graduated from Yamhill Carlton High School. He served in the U.S. Army. Herold married Jaki Blettel in the Dallas Evangelical Church on July 3, 1955. They lived in Valsetz, Oregon for three years at Russell's Sunshine Camp where Herold worked for V.R. Russell and Sons Logging. They lived in Dallas for one year before settling in Salem Oregon for over fifty years. Herold worked for several construction companies and was very knowledgeable in operating dozers and excavators. He was very detail oriented with his work. While in Salem, Herold and Jaki were active in the Brooks Assembly of God Church and the Peoples Church for many years. They retired to La Pine in 1996. While in La Pine Herold and Jaki were active in the La Pine Church of the Nazarene. Herold moved back to Salem in 2018 to be closer to family. Herold enjoyed family gatherings, trains and collecting All American Toy Company Trucks.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Eric) Bechtold of California, Sue (Mike) Eklund of Bend, sister, Doris Russell of Keizer, brother, Floyd Bechtold of Kalispell, Montana along with grandchildren, Tyler Eklund, Hailey Dalke, and Melissa McKechnie. He was preceded in death by his wife Jaki, daughter, Char Bechtold, and brother, Ted Bechtold
A Celebration of Herold's Life will be held on Sunday, October 6th at 2:00PM in Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To share a memory or story go to www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019