Hilary Lynne Buys
Salem - Hilary Lynne Buys, (January 26, 1965 to January 9, 2020) died at her home at the age of 54 after a long battle with health complications.
Hilary's passion for life was evident to all who knew her. She was a genuine, authentic soul with a welcoming spirit and a personality as colorful as the rainbow. Her infectious laugh and smile touched many lives in very meaningful ways, as her heart was on her sleeve for all to see. She will be deeply missed and held very dear in our thoughts and memories. Jesus wrapped her in a blanket of love and took her home.
Hilary is survived by her mother, Elizabeth A. Buys; brothers, Charles Buys (Berni); Timothy Buys (Sue); sisters, Leslie Buys, and Sarah Buys: eleven nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Hilary was preceded in death by her father, George Robert Buys (2012), and her brother Jonathan Buys (2001).
Arrangements were entrusted to Crown Memorial and Cremation Services in Salem. Expressions and memories can be shared though their services online. https://www.crowncremationburial.com/obituaries/obituary/17713
A celebration of life will be planned for the family in the spring. Memorial donations may be made in Hilary's name to Meals on Wheels or .
