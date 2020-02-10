|
Hilda Stewart
Salem - Hilda was born in Regent, N.D. to Carl and Anna Reindel - one of 10 children. She attended a small one room country school and graduated from the 8th grade there. Hilda attended Regent High school and graduated in 1947.
Hilda married Donald Stewart in 1948 and they had one daughter, Luana. Hilda moved to Salem in 1959 and worked in several grocery stores as a checker. She retired in 1991 after working for 23 years for Orville Roth at Roth's IGA. Hilda enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking.
Her daughter Luana and grandson Todd preceded her in death as did all of her siblings. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Any donation may be made to the Diabetes Association and/or a Alcohol Treatment Center.
Services will be at 3:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at City View Funeral Home. Private interment will be in City View Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020