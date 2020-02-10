Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda Stewart Obituary
Hilda Stewart

Salem - Hilda was born in Regent, N.D. to Carl and Anna Reindel - one of 10 children. She attended a small one room country school and graduated from the 8th grade there. Hilda attended Regent High school and graduated in 1947.

Hilda married Donald Stewart in 1948 and they had one daughter, Luana. Hilda moved to Salem in 1959 and worked in several grocery stores as a checker. She retired in 1991 after working for 23 years for Orville Roth at Roth's IGA. Hilda enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking.

Her daughter Luana and grandson Todd preceded her in death as did all of her siblings. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Any donation may be made to the Diabetes Association and/or a Alcohol Treatment Center.

Services will be at 3:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at City View Funeral Home. Private interment will be in City View Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now