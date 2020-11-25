Horace Lewis (Bud) Logan, Jr.



Horace Lewis Logan, Jr. (Bud) passed away at his Silverton, Oregon, home on Thursday, November 19, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Bud was born on July 30, 1931 in Lakewood, Washington, to Winifred Blanche Goodard and Horace Lewis (Bud) Logan. They had five children: Bernadine, Bud, Eddie, Maurice, and Duane. When he was 10, Bud lost his father in a mill accident and then in high school his mother also died. The parents of Bud's best friend, Carroll Bagby, took Bud into their family; Bud and Carroll Bagby remained life-long "brothers."



In 1952 Bud married Roberta Treat and had four children: John, Jim, Roxanne and Debbie. Roxanne died in childhood in a tragic accident. A divorce soon followed.



In 1963 Bud became the husband of Bonnie Brown and father of Suzi and Jeff. The Logan Family moved to Silverton in 1966 and have been in the community ever since. Bud enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1951 and served 3 years including time in Korea. He attended college on the GI Bill at Humbolt State University and Oregon College of Education. He eventually became a history teacher and school administrator at McLaren School for Boys in Woodburn, OR. At McLaren Bud also coached wrestling, basketball, and baseball. After retirement from teaching, Bud drove school bus for Silverton Schools and trained other drivers. He enjoyed this part-time work and it financed his beloved golf hobby. Bud volunteered in various capacities in Silverton including driving the Silverton Trolley transporting seniors to appointments. Although not recently active, memberships in the Elks and Masons were important to Bud. Bud was a volunteer coach for Silverton Little League baseball. He was an enthusiastic follower of Johnny Cash and an avid New York Yankees fan. Bud and Bonnie were "Snowbirds" for 20 years with a second home in AZ where they enjoyed sunshine, golf and good friends.



Bud Logan conquered adversity because of his inner strength and strong belief that education would enable a better life. He struggled to get through grade and high school because of poverty and the instability of his home life. Yet, he was an excellent student and star athlete. Bonnie supported his dream of completing college and then she, too, became a teacher and librarian. They were a couple who valued education, worked, played, and read together with a focus on their family, friends, community, and their country.



In addition to his wife Bonnie, Bud is survived by five children: John Logan (Carole), Jim Logan (Tannis), Debra Logan, Suzi Fox, and Jeff Logan (Lauren); five grandchildren: Erik Reynolds, Justus Logan, Sasha Trevallion, Jake Logan and Emily Logan; as well as nine great grandchildren, one great great grand child, and his brother, Eddie.



A Celebration of Bud's Life will be held on July 30, 2021, which would be Bud's 90th birthday.



Donations in memory of Bud may be made to Silverton Area Community Aid, PO Box 1305, Silverton, OR 97381; SACA website also accepts online donations.









