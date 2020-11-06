Howard E. Wood



Salem - Howard Earl Wood was born November 30, 1927 in The Dalles, Oregon. His parents were A. (Arnelis) Earl Wood and Edna Glena Wood. Dad grew up in Salem and graduated from Salem High in 1945. After a year of college, he enlisted in the Army and served in post-war Philippines. Returning home, Dad found employment with Portland General Electric, and for much of 38 years, he designed electrical systems for new services and subdivisions. We will never forget the Columbus Day Storm and the two weeks when Dad left for work before we were awake, and got home after our bedtime. He showed what a proud and dedicated employee looks like.



Dad married Donna Louise Ahalt on September 9, 1950 and recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. Together, they put their hearts into raising four kids; making sure their lives were enriched with activities from swimming lessons and youth groups, to everything the Santiam Canyon offers. To help launch their kids into the work world, Dad and Mom purchased Richardson Photo Lab in 1968. During those early years, Dad developed film before going to work, and spent much of his time quietly partnering with Mom in this endeavor. They re-named the business Custom Photo Service and it now operates as Photovision.



In 1954, Dad and Mom built their first home in Keizer. They also built a legacy home at Lincoln Beach. They treasured their neighborhood friends. They also enjoyed traveling to Japan and China, and through the Panama Canal. For 25 years, Dad and Mom drove to Surprise, AZ and their Sunflower Resort activities and friends. Dad got a kick out of the 4:00 group and the guy-talk.



Dad stood tall as a community-minded member. While he most enjoyed being a "behind-the-scenes" kind of guy, he was also a quiet leader. For many years, he coordinated the Keizer Christmas light work parties and served as an early volunteer with the Keizer Fire Department. He had a 30-year history with the department, much of it as a Board Member where he encouraged the first paid position for Keizer: an EMT. Dad also served as Worshipful Master of the Keizer Masonic Lodge; was a charter member of Keizer Christian Church (along with many hours helping to actually build it), and he was a charter member of the Keizer Elks Club. Dad was recognized for his constant contributions to his community as Merchant of the Year in 1986, by the precursor to the Keizer Chamber of Commerce.



Without question, Dad was a family man. While both of them have a stubborn side, Dad and Mom shared a loving and committed partnership. They were co-conspirators in organizing neighbors, friends or family for regular gatherings, often involving a potluck or a trip to a restaurant! Dad enjoyed talking shop with us kids: the electric utility world with his two daughters, and the photo business with his two sons and grandson. Dad leaves a legacy that includes a business that now employs three generations and 24 employees who respect him. Mostly, he enjoyed the company of his wife, whose witty banter made him smile. There was nothing better than hearing Dad laugh.



Dad died, just weeks before his 93rd birthday. Dad's parents, his sister Guinevere, his birth mother, and a niece preceded him in death. Dad leaves his wife, Donna; his kids: Gayle (Buzz), Karen, Brian (Cindy) and Allan (Nancy); as well as six grandkids, and two great grandkids. Two sisters-in-law also remember him, along with a nephew, five nieces, and a caring second family at Sweet Bye and Bye.



We will celebrate Dad's life when we can safely get together for pie or chocolate chip ice cream with maple syrup! Friends who would like to be included can let us know by calling Photovision at 503-588-3686. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









