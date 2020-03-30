|
Howard Heinkel
Salem - Howard Earl Heinkel
Longtime Salem resident, Howard Earl Heinkel, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 94.
He was born in Two Rivers, Wisconsin on March 31, 1925 to the late Arthur L. and Martha M. (Tomcheck) Heinkel.
After graduating from Washington High School in 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was part of the 312th Bombardment Group serving in the Southwest Pacific Theater during World War II.
On May 22, 1948, Howard married Cleta Louise Pearce, his childhood sweetheart, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers, Wisconsin.
In 1949, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin: one of his favorite professors was the late Aldo Leopold, who was known as the Father of Wildlife Ecology; no doubt, the experience fueled his passion for the great outdoors. Soon after graduation, Howard accepted a Soil Scientist position with the Department of Interior's Bureau of Reclamation in Huron, South Dakota.
In 1956, the Heinkel family, which included three sons and one daughter, relocated to Salem where Howard and Cleta raised their children and resided most of their married life. The family enjoyed many summers of camping, fishing and exploring the Pacific Northwest.
Continuing on his career path, in 1966, Howard went to Bangkok, Thailand on a 3-month assignment to teach land classification to a team of Thai engineers. Then, in 1968, he transferred to the Bureau of Reclamation's Snake River Development Office in Boise, Idaho where he was promoted to Chief of the Land Resource Division.
Howard received recognition for various projects completed during his nearly 30-year career: he received Superior Performance Awards for his mapping project on the Bureau's Columbia Northwest Pacific Study and for claim review efforts after the 1976 Teton Dam failure in Idaho Falls. After retiring from the Bureau in May 1978, he did contract work for George Montgomery Engineering, the Pacific Northwest Region, and CH2M Hill.
Howard enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and target shooting. He had a passion for reading and an extensive collection of books. He was a sports enthusiast and a life-long fan of the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed volunteering for the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. He was also a member of the Four Corners Rod & Gun Club, the National Rifle Association, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Howard is survived by son, John F. Heinkel (Marilyn), South Jordan, Utah; daughter, Christine M. Lawrence (Steven), Toledo, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Sharon Lloyd, Gulf Shores, Alabama; sister, Deanna Hunter, Salem, Oregon; 8 grandchildren: Jim Lloyd (Gail), Monica Maggio (Adam), Rebekah Lloyd, Erika Worman (Kurt Matzke), Jason Worman, Ashley Worman, Laura Heinkel (Marty Sperber), Justin Heinkel; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jeanne Pearce and Kathryn Pearce of Wisconsin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Cleta; sons, James Fredrick Lloyd and Clark Joseph Heinkel; grandson, Ryan Clark Heinkel; brothers, Arthur L. Heinkel and Clayton F. Williamson.
Howard's quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by family and friends.
Due to the current health crisis and concern for family and friends, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon in memory of Howard Heinkel.
