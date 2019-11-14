|
|
Howard L. Huffman
Salem - August 5, 1923 - November 1, 2019
Howard L. Huffman was born on August 5,1923, to James Lloyd and Gladys Luella Huffman on the family ranch near Highwood, Montana.
His formal education began in a one-room schoolhouse where he was sometimes the only pupil in his grade. After attending classes in Highwood and Kalispell, he graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1940, at the age of sixteen.
In 1941, Howard enrolled in Industrial Engineering at Montana State College in Bozeman. On November 5, 1943, he volunteered for the draft and was inducted into the Army. He attended basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, then was assigned to Company A, 347th Infantry Regiment, 87th Division at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. His Division was sent to the Ardennes region of Belgium where he was severely wounded by shrapnel during the "Battle of the Bulge". Howard was discharged from service in June, 1945 with the rank of sergeant and was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
On July 3, 1945, Howard married Jeanne (Jan) Marie Shoemaker in Missoula, Montana and together they moved to Bozeman where he received his Industrial Engineering degree in 1947. He earned a Master of Science degree from Oregon State University in June, 1954. It was during these years that a son, Donald, and a daughter, Debra, were born.
In 1953, Howard accepted a position as an instructor of Industrial Engineering at Montana State College. He remained on the faculty for the next twenty-five years as an instructor and researcher before retiring in 1978 with the title of Associate Professor Emeritus.
In 1988, Howard and Jan moved to Salem, Oregon. He enjoyed doing family genealogy research with Jan, playing poker, and attending a Life Story Writing Group, interests he looked forward to each week until shortly before his passing.
Family members preceding him in death are his father and mother, brothers Lawrence Alwyn, Roy Elwood, Russell Irwin and Donald James Huffman, and sisters Virginia May Carrell and Marjorie Luella Davidson.
Howard is survived by Jan, his wife of 74 years, son Donald Huffman and his wife Leslie, and daughter Debra Huffman Sparber, grandchildren Patrick Sparber, Jesse (Tara) Huffman, Jamie (Kayti) Huffman and great-grandchildren Judah Sparber, Caitlin Huffman, Savannah Huffman and Maverick Huffman.
Family and friends who wish to, may make donations to Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) or any other veterans' organization.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on December 7, 2019 at the Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, 605 Commercial Street SE, Salem, Oregon 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019