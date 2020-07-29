Howard Otto CammackSalem - Howard Otto Cammack died peacefully on July 2, 2020 after a brief bout with cancer. He was born to Forrest and Orpha Cammack on March 16, 1943 in Salem, Oregon. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Howard had surgery to be able to walk. Farm life gave him plenty of latitude and he soon took off and pushed his garden cart down the country roads. Not able to keep track of him and still run the farm, Howard was moved nearby to Fairview Home in Salem where he lived until it was closed down. After a few years of group homes, Howard settled into his own apartment, which made him happy.Howard loved people and made friends easily. He needed to belong and found that in work at Garten Services, in fellowship and worship at People's Church, in Special Olympics, and in camping, dances, parties, cruises with Community Support Services. He did not want to miss anything! Sports was high on his list of loves, especially the Portland Trailblazers basketball and the Salem Volcano baseball teams. His niece, Jana, treated him to a Blazer game for his 60th birthday.Howard was preceded in death by his parents and eldest brother, William. He is survived by his brother, Edwin (Marie), nephew Dan (Tami), and nieces Betty (Bill) and Kelly; sister Marita (Jonathan) Bishop, nephews Devin, Gregory, Cosman, Matthew, and niece, Jana.A Graveside service was held July 8 at Rosedale Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when gatherings are allowed. In memory of Howard, any donation can be sent to People's Church, 4500 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem, OR 97305 for OPERATION FIREBALL that sends bibles in many languages all over the world.