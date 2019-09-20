Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden's Funeral Service
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR
Howard Patterson Smith Obituary
Howard Patterson Smith

Salem - The world lost a great man on Wednesday, Howard Patterson Smith. Howard was born in Plattsburg, New York on September 21st 1935, to Festus and Helen Smith. Howard was known for his kindness, his grace under pressure, his sense of humor, and perhaps mostly for his talent as an architect. A gifted pianist even though he called it a hobby, and was a fearless supporter of the arts and his family. Howard graduated from Willsboro High School in New York, and after serving in the Army, he graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (where he was president of the Theta Chi Fraternity) with a degree in Architecture.

In 1961 Howard married Suzanne Staley and moved to Salem where he began his career as an architect. His involvement in the design of the Salem Civic Center complex, the Salem Memorial Hospital, and bringing the Reed Opera House back to life in the early 1980s are examples of some of his work.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents Festus and Helen Smith, his sister Myrtice Holmes, his sister Lucile Ammenheuser, and his granddaughter Autumn Smith.

Howard is survived by his wife Suzanne Staley Smith, his three children Stacy (Ron) Boost, Greg (Debbie) Smith and Mike (Julia) Smith, nine loving grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Howard's funeral will be this Saturday. the 21st (his 84th birthday) at Virgil T. Golden's Funeral Service at 605 Commercial St SE at 3 PM. All of those whose lives were touched by Howard are invited.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Salem Art Association.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
