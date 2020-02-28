|
Ian Findley Brydon, 80, of Medford, Oregon passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Ian was born on March 26, 1939 to P.H. "Jock" and Edith Brydon in Berkley, California. He grew up in Lompoc, California, Granger, Washington and Salem, Oregon. After graduating from North Salem High School in 1957, he traveled from Ecuador to Tahiti to Australia then returned to study Physical Education at San Francisco State, graduating in 1964.
He opened a Magnavox Home Electronics store when Washington Square Mall opened in 1974 of which he ran for many years. He then spent 20 years with Panasonic in the Home Appliance Sales division in Seattle, New Jersey, and Portland. After retiring, he enjoyed many years of living on the waters of Puget Sound in Olympia then later moving to Medford, Oregon. Over the years, he enjoyed golf, tennis, sailing, travel and gardening.
Lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Patty and daughters Allison (Dirk), Amy (Toby), Carey and Kym (Peter). Papa will also be forever remembered by his grandchildren Hannah, Martha, Mary, Joseph, Gloria Anne, Andrew, Pearson, Anna, Ben and Cody, and his brother Duncan. Ian will be missed by his dog Munchie and granddogs Keelah and Cooper.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the .
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 28, 2020