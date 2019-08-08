|
Ian Jester
Salem - Ian was born to Al and Janet Jester on 2-14-84 in California at 3:00 pm, 9.14lbs. He attended Sprague High School in Salem Oregon and Seaside High School in Seaside Oregon class of 2002. He joined Job Corps in 2005. Ian passed away on 8-3-19 in Pocatello, Idaho.
He married his love in 2014 and he became a loving father in 2016.
We will always remember his laugh and big cheesy smile. He was always a joker, party animal, and story teller! His true passions were music, cars, animals, trucks, hot rods, the Oregon coast and 4 wheeling.
Ian leaves behind his wife Whitney Jester, daughter Mackenzie, mother Janet Jester Miller, stepfather Randy Miller, sister Susie Smithson Jester, brother Michael Manns, nieces, nephews, and step-brothers Preston and Brent Miller.
He joins his father Al Jester, nephew Michael Crabb, and all his grandparents. Cruise in peace until we see you again big guy.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 8, 2019