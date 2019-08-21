|
|
Ian Karl Johnson
Newberg & Salem - Ian Karl Johnson, 26, of Newberg/Salem, Oregon, died approximately July 17, 2019 as a result of suicide. He was born September 9, 1992 in Coral Springs, Florida, to David N. and Shawna A. Johnson, but he was the son of David N. and Katherine (Schaschl) Johnson. He attended Salem-Keizer schools and graduated from McNary High School in 2008, attended Chemeketa Community College in 2009, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering (mechanical concentration) from George Fox University in 2017.
Ian was a member of Solid Rock Community Church in Salem where he was active in youth programs, and was a valuable asset to the food bank ministry there. Upon graduation from George Fox, he worked at OHSU, with Dr. Nathan Kemalyan at redesigning and rebuilding a number of the medical/surgical tools for the Oregon Burn Center (many are under review for intellectual property protection and FDA compliance).
Ian is survived by his parents, Dave and Kathie, his brother, Clayton, all in Salem. He also leaves his paternal grandparents, Judy and Dave (Muv and Pops) Johnson of Sublimity, OR; his aunt Aggie Schaschl, of Manchester, CT and multiple other family members (several aunts, uncles, and cousins) in Arlington, WA as well as many people considered to be his extended family in Oregon and Missouri.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Solid Rock Community Church, 3535 Ward Drive NE, Salem, OR on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 am. Join us in celebrating the man Ian was. The family asks that you consider donations to the Oregon Humane Society, Dramatic Difference Ministries, Arbor Day Foundation (plant a tree in his name), or Voice of the Martyrs. He always wanted to be a light in this world and make a difference and we can think of no better way than spreading hope and love in his name from this time forward.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 21, 2019