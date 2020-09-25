In Memoriam



Fred. V. Murdock



March 2, 1946 -



October 11, 2019



~



Fred was a master finish carpenter whose skills were well respected in the Salem construction community. He was a kind, generous, and courageous man. After his initial cancer diagnosis and surgery and after enduring a variety of painful treatments, he decided to take part in two different experimental drug trials at OHSU believing his participation was worth the risk if it contributed to a potential cure for others with his disease. He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, my love









