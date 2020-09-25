1/1
In Memoriam Fred. V. Murdock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share In's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Memoriam

Fred. V. Murdock

March 2, 1946 -

October 11, 2019

~

Fred was a master finish carpenter whose skills were well respected in the Salem construction community. He was a kind, generous, and courageous man. After his initial cancer diagnosis and surgery and after enduring a variety of painful treatments, he decided to take part in two different experimental drug trials at OHSU believing his participation was worth the risk if it contributed to a potential cure for others with his disease. He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, my love




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 25 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved