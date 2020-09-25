In Memoriam
Fred. V. Murdock
March 2, 1946 -
October 11, 2019
~
Fred was a master finish carpenter whose skills were well respected in the Salem construction community. He was a kind, generous, and courageous man. After his initial cancer diagnosis and surgery and after enduring a variety of painful treatments, he decided to take part in two different experimental drug trials at OHSU believing his participation was worth the risk if it contributed to a potential cure for others with his disease. He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, my love
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 25 to Oct. 11, 2020.