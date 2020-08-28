1/1
Inez Darlene (Fetsch) Wroten
Inez Darlene (Fetsch) Wroten

Salem - Inez Darlene Wroten, 77, passed away in Salem, OR on Aug 22, 2020 surrounded by family. Inez was born in 1942 to John and Stella Fetsch. Inez is survived by her son Mike Wroten sisters Carol Strode and Charlene Allen, niece Tiffine Richter and great-nephew Brendan Richter. Preceded by her in death were here two brothers, Richard and Roger Fetsch.

Services handled by Keizer Funeral Chapel with interment at Claggett Cemetery. Services will be graveside immediate family only. Date to be set.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
