Inez Darlene (Fetsch) Wroten



Salem - Inez Darlene Wroten, 77, passed away in Salem, OR on Aug 22, 2020 surrounded by family. Inez was born in 1942 to John and Stella Fetsch. Inez is survived by her son Mike Wroten sisters Carol Strode and Charlene Allen, niece Tiffine Richter and great-nephew Brendan Richter. Preceded by her in death were here two brothers, Richard and Roger Fetsch.



Services handled by Keizer Funeral Chapel with interment at Claggett Cemetery. Services will be graveside immediate family only. Date to be set.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store