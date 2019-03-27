Iona Mae Mahaffey Yonce



- - November 28, 1925 - March 25, 2019



Iona Mae Mahaffey Yonce, age 93, of Woodburn, Oregon passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.



Iona was born on November 28, 1925, in Hamlet, Nebraska to Charles and Mabel Cole. In 1943, she married her high school sweetheart, Virgil Frank Mahaffey. Together they raised three boys: Dennis, Keith and Virgil. They spent their days camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, and doing what Iona loved most of all, having fun. Iona was fueled by the devotion she had in being a loving wife and pride of being a mother to her three sons. Her first husband, Virgil passed away in 1986.



In 1988, she found love again when she married Henry Vernon Yonce. They spent many fun years together until Henry passed away in 2003.



Iona loved life to its fullest and she shared her love with all the people who were blessed to have met her. In her own words, "love people, all people, no matter what." She loved to laugh and joke and could play a practical joke like the best of them. Iona touched the lives of every person she met with her optimistic outlook and truly genuine love for life. She did anything she set her mind or heart to.



Iona is survived by her three sons: Dennis, Keith and Virgil; her grandchildren: Jennifer, Amy, and Cole; and her many Great Grandchildren.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and service information can be found at www.hed-fh.com for the Mahaffey Yonce family. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 27, 2019