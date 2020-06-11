Irene Adele McCorkle
On June 1, 2020, at age 82, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt went home to be with her Lord. She will be lovingly remembered by her faithful husband of 62 years, David; her children, Philip (Kathleen), Kenneth (Sonia), Curtis, Ted, Stephen (Amy); three grandchildren, Joy, Sawyer, and Hadley; as well as by her brother Lewis (Kathryn), and sisters Judy, Nancy (Don), and Linda (Chuck); and many nephews and nieces.
Irene was predeceased by her parents, Cass and Adella Clark, and a brother, Neal. She was born in Yakima, WA, and grew up near Zillah, WA. She attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Orchardvale, and then high school in Zillah where she was salutatorian of her class. She graduated from Seattle Pacific College in 1960 and became a high school English teacher.
On June 21, 1957, she married David McCorkle at her church in Zillah. They soon settled in Monmouth, OR. After her children were born, she devoted herself whole-heartedly as a stay-at-home mom. She loved her children, and later, her grandchildren, very much.
Irene was an active member of Salem Alliance Church for more than 50 years, serving as a Sunday school teacher and Bible quiz team coach. During her last years, she dealt courageously with ill health. Through it all, it was her deep faith in God that kept her spirits up. She died peacefully after a stroke, with family by her side.
Her gift of friendship and sacrificial love will be missed deeply by many. A graveside service for the family will be held on Friday, June 12. Arrangements entrusted to Farnstrom Mortuary. The service will be taped and available by Friday evening, here: www.curtmccorkle.com/funeral .
Send condolences to: https://www.farnstrommortuary.com/obituary/irene-mccorkle.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.