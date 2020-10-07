1/1
Irene Lucile Baker
Irene Lucile Baker

Salem - Irene Lucile Baker, age 94, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Irene was born in Vernonia, Oregon to Paul and Ettie Driscoll on April 28, 1926. She married Norman Baker on February 1, 1947. During the war, she worked in the Portland Shipyards. Irene was a homemaker and always had a wonderful garden. They made their home in Salem, Oregon. Norman built her a home in the West Salem hills with a view of the Cascade Mountains. She and Norman enjoyed car trips together, traveling all over Oregon. Irene also enjoyed watching the Trailblazers and college and professional football. They had 3 sons, Lyle (Susan) of Salem, OR, Tim (Joan) of Orcas Island, WA, and Lenny (deceased).

Irene is survived by her 2 sons, Lyle and Tim; 3 grandchildren, Heidi of Woodland, WA, Wes of Salem, OR, and Brian of Vancouver, WA; 6 great grandchildren, Austin, Logan, Elliott, Seth, Orion, and Sage; her sister, Rosalie; and her brother, Leonard. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; and her son, Leonard.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Baker family.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Howell-Edwards-Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors
