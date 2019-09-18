|
Irene V. Fast
Irene V. Fast finished her journey and went home to be with Jesus, Wednesday the 11th of September, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital in Federal Way, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Elizabeth Foth of Salem, Oregon and her siblings, Stanley Foth of Harold, South Dakota, and Edna Crosby of Reno, Nevada. She is survived by her children, Dean Fast of Hillsboro, Oregon, Dallas Fast of Albany, Oregon, and Debra Krebs of Federal Way, Washington as well as siblings, Ruby Don of Twin Falls, Idaho and Regina de Vries of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Irene had a passion for sharing her faith, caring for others, gardening, and doting on her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful attendee at Willamette Valley Baptist Church in Aumsville, Oregon.
A celebration of Irene's life will be held on September 21st at 2:00pm at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem, Oregon. This will be immediately followed by a graveside interment and reception. Belcrest is located at 1295 Browning Avenue S, Salem, Oregon, 97302.
Arrangements are by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 18, 2019