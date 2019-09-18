Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Belcrest Memorial Park
Salem, OR
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Belcrest Memorial Park
1295 Browning Avenue S
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Fast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene V. Fast

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene V. Fast Obituary
Irene V. Fast

Irene V. Fast finished her journey and went home to be with Jesus, Wednesday the 11th of September, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital in Federal Way, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Elizabeth Foth of Salem, Oregon and her siblings, Stanley Foth of Harold, South Dakota, and Edna Crosby of Reno, Nevada. She is survived by her children, Dean Fast of Hillsboro, Oregon, Dallas Fast of Albany, Oregon, and Debra Krebs of Federal Way, Washington as well as siblings, Ruby Don of Twin Falls, Idaho and Regina de Vries of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Irene had a passion for sharing her faith, caring for others, gardening, and doting on her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful attendee at Willamette Valley Baptist Church in Aumsville, Oregon.

A celebration of Irene's life will be held on September 21st at 2:00pm at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem, Oregon. This will be immediately followed by a graveside interment and reception. Belcrest is located at 1295 Browning Avenue S, Salem, Oregon, 97302.

Arrangements are by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now