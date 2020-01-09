|
Isabel M. Comstock
Salem - With family at her side, Isabel (Izzy) Myrtle Comstock went to her heavenly home early
December 27, 2019, following a brief battle with pneumonia. Isabel was born January 25, 1928 in Bismarck, ND, to Ira and Martha Herbert. She was the 8th of 10 children, the youngest daughter. During grade school the family moved, in their model T Ford, to Salem, Oregon. During a brief time in Vancouver, Washington, she graduated from high school in 1946. Harold Comstock and Isabel were married August 31, 1949. They had been married 67 years when Hal passed away in June 2011
Isabel spent most of her working years as an auditor for several banks, mostly Ladd and Bush Bank, Commercial Bank, and West Coast Bank. She had great joy making large taco lunches for her co-workers. As a member of American Business Women's Association she enjoyed meeting with other business women. She served on the Altar Guild of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she was a faithful member.
Isabel and Hal were a very social couple, known for their parties. She was a wonderful hostess to family and friends. In her last years she continued being very social, greeting everyone with a smile while sharing several types of cookies and candy with fellow residents and staff at Bonaventure. She was sweet, feisty, and caring and an advocate for her fellow residents. Isabel enjoyed cooking and was famous for her lemon meringue pies. Gardening was also a beloved pastime, always providing bountiful tomatoes and zucchini. She also enjoyed sewing for herself and there was always a pile of alterations to sew for others.
Isabel is survived by daughter Jennifer Zander of Salem; son Larry Comstock (Sharon) of Tigard; brother Weston Herbert (Beth) of Brier, WA; sister Esther Bottemiller of Vancouver, WA; 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and beloved cat Bingo. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters and 4 brothers. The family suggests memorials to the Humane Society or . A Celebration of Life will be held January 18 in the activity room at Salem Bonaventure 3411 Boone Rd SE. Live Harp music will begin at 1:30 PM followed by the Celebration at 2 PM. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
The family wishes to thank all the residents and staff at Bonaventure for all the friendship and care of Isabel during the last 2 years.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020