1/1
Isabelle Postma
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabelle Postma

Salem - Isabelle Eve Postma passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 in Salem, Oregon.

Isabelle was born May 20, 2001 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Shortly before her first birthday on April 29, 2002, she was diagnosed with a large, malignant brain tumor and the trajectory and impact of her life were forever changed. Although her prognosis at the time was quite grim, she took the hand she was dealt and the odds she had been given and made the most of them for the next eighteen plus years, far surpassing every expectation.

Unfortunately, the technology has not yet been made, nor the science yet discovered, that can measure the heart of a little girl who simply won't give up without stopping to smell every rose or squeezing every drop out of life. It was her big heart, bright smile, and sparkling laughter that touched the hearts and lives of so many who got to know her over the years. Her patience, endurance, courage, and long suffering never failed. Her greatest strength, however, was always her sweetness, which never dimmed, nor disappointed. She loved hugs and kisses. She loved everyone.

She is survived by her parents, Joy B. and Rex K. Baker II, her brother, Chad Everett Baker, and her father Bren Corwyn Postma; as well as her grandparents, Jim and Virginia Burton, Johnny B. and Barbara E. Postma, and Virgie Baker. She was preceded in death by her Grandma "Moki," Louise P. Miller.

Her family would especially like to thank the many doctors, nurses, healthcare providers, and teachers who took such marvelous care of her for so long in Utah, New Mexico, and Oregon.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Monday, August 17 and 10:00 - 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 18 at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors, 1350 Commercial Street SE in Salem, Oregon.

Due to COVID-19, masks or appropriate facial coverings are required.

A graveside service to celebrate her rather magnificent life will be held at noon on Tuesday, August 18 at Belcrest Memorial Park, 1295 Browning Ave South in Salem where she will be laid to rest.

Our forever sunshine, may she rest, at last, somewhere over the rainbow.

Arrangements made by Howell Edwards Doerksen Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Belcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
5035813911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Howell-Edwards-Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved