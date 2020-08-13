Isabelle Postma



Salem - Isabelle Eve Postma passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 in Salem, Oregon.



Isabelle was born May 20, 2001 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Shortly before her first birthday on April 29, 2002, she was diagnosed with a large, malignant brain tumor and the trajectory and impact of her life were forever changed. Although her prognosis at the time was quite grim, she took the hand she was dealt and the odds she had been given and made the most of them for the next eighteen plus years, far surpassing every expectation.



Unfortunately, the technology has not yet been made, nor the science yet discovered, that can measure the heart of a little girl who simply won't give up without stopping to smell every rose or squeezing every drop out of life. It was her big heart, bright smile, and sparkling laughter that touched the hearts and lives of so many who got to know her over the years. Her patience, endurance, courage, and long suffering never failed. Her greatest strength, however, was always her sweetness, which never dimmed, nor disappointed. She loved hugs and kisses. She loved everyone.



She is survived by her parents, Joy B. and Rex K. Baker II, her brother, Chad Everett Baker, and her father Bren Corwyn Postma; as well as her grandparents, Jim and Virginia Burton, Johnny B. and Barbara E. Postma, and Virgie Baker. She was preceded in death by her Grandma "Moki," Louise P. Miller.



Her family would especially like to thank the many doctors, nurses, healthcare providers, and teachers who took such marvelous care of her for so long in Utah, New Mexico, and Oregon.



A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Monday, August 17 and 10:00 - 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 18 at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors, 1350 Commercial Street SE in Salem, Oregon.



Due to COVID-19, masks or appropriate facial coverings are required.



A graveside service to celebrate her rather magnificent life will be held at noon on Tuesday, August 18 at Belcrest Memorial Park, 1295 Browning Ave South in Salem where she will be laid to rest.



Our forever sunshine, may she rest, at last, somewhere over the rainbow.



