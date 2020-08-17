Isaiah Ruef



Stayton - Isaiah Matthew Ruef, born June 11, 2001, a resident of Stayton, passed quietly on August 15, 2020, as a result of a car accident on July 29. He leaves behind his dad John Ruef, big brother John Michael Ruef, grandmother Frances Ruef, Aunt Andrea Schacher, Aunt Betty and Uncle Brent Jensen, and Aunt Di and Uncle Brian DeLashmutt. Isaiah attended the North Santiam Schools. He loved dirt biking, sand-duning at Sand Lake, and snowmobiling at Hoodoo with family. He loved tinkering on anything mechanical, with dad's help. Oil, tools, old rigs, you name it - it was all over the place - and Grandma loved that! Isaiah had worked at various farmers in the Stayton area. No memorial will be held, but there will be a private interment at a later date. Donations can be made to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center Neuro Center.









