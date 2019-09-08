Services
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Grand Ronde at the Community Gym
Ivan L. Langley Jr.


1929 - 2019
Ivan L. Langley Jr. Obituary
Ivan L. Langley, Jr.

Grand Ronde - Ivan Lewis Langley Jr. passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1929 to Ivan Langley Sr. and Grace LaChance in Grand Ronde, Oregon, the eldest of 6 children. Ivan was raised in the Grand Ronde area and graduated from Willamina High School. He served in the Korean War in the 1st Calvary Division of the Army. When he left the service he continued working in logging and in mills. He worked for Champion Lumber for over 20 years. His final occupation was as custodian at Faulkner Grade School in Sheridan.

Ivan worked hard and enjoyed his off time. He was an avid reader, enjoying science fiction and historical novels. He loved the 'Big Band" era of music. He lived to fish and hunt, collecting many rods, reels and guns. Ivan will be remembered for his wit, charm and his unfailing desire to help all he met.

Ivan is survived by his life partner, Ina Benuche; a brother, John (Trish) LaChance; a daughter, Sheila Langley; 3 step-children, Sheila McDonald, Susan (Patrick) O'Shea and George (Lesley) Pickar; 6 grandchildren, Amanda, Jocelyn, Teague (Jen), Keely (Mike), Connor and Joleen; 4 great-grandchildren, Langley, Elliott, Lucy and Isaiah; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am in Grand Ronde at the Community Gym on the reservation. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 8, 2019
