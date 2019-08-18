|
|
J. Mark Roberts, MD
Salem - Dr. John Mark Roberts passed away at home on August 13th, 2019. Mark, as he was known, was born in 1946 to Martha (Winterble) and John P. Roberts in Madison, WI. A graduate of Madison Central High, Mark continued his education at the University of WI-Madison, graduating with a BS in Chemistry in 1968. He completed his Ph.D. in Chemistry at UCLA in 1971 and was awarded the Alexander von Humboldt Post-doctoral Fellowship in Organic Chemistry at the University of Munich, Munich, Germany 1971-72. He went on to earn his Doctor of Medicine in 1977 at the University of WI-Madison, where he also completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery. Mark worked in private practice at Madison Orthopedic Associates in Madison, WI for 5 years then moved to Salem, OR where he continued in private practice for another 18 years. Following retirement from active practice in 2005, Mark volunteered at the Salem Free Clinic and, in later years, at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility, helping provide a fresh start to the lives of juvenile inmates by performing laser tattoo removal.
Mark spoke fluent German and Spanish and dabbled in French and Italian. King of the dad jokes, he liked to say he was still working on his English. An avid hiker, backpacker, llama trekker, and whitewater rafter, he rowed his own raft on four 21-day trips down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Mark piloted his own Cessna T210 airplane for 25 years and made many educational flights over contested lands on behalf of Lighthawk, a non-profit environmental organization. He also enjoyed camper trips to Baja, Mexico; napping with his cats; and spending time at their Odell Lake cabin and winter home in Wickenburg, AZ. Both student and autodidact, in retirement, Mark turned his interests to CNC metal machining, ultimately building four CNC machines of his own design.
Preceded in death by his parents, Mark is survived by Jane, his loving wife of 36 years; his brother, Steven; daughter Cameryne Roberts and son Adam (Carie) Roberts; grandchildren Jackson and Clara Roberts; and cats Ditto and Bella, who still mill around the pantry door awaiting him to relent and feed them more than he should. Mark touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial will be held Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Ilahe Hills Country Club from 1 to 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salem Free Clinic, Marion Polk Food Share, or any environmental conservation organization close to your heart.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019