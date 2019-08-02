Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
in Albany
Call 541-928-8501 for details
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Peter


1960 - 2019
J. Peter Obituary
J. Peter Gunter

Salem - J. Peter Gunter, born 1/8/1960 in Albany to Joseph Leon and Evedene Gunter, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, July 28th, at his home in Salem. Peter graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Political Science. He spent most of his adult years in Salem. His bright and inquisitive mind, gentle soul and caring heart will be missed. A short memorial service will be held in Albany, Monday August 5th at 11 a.m. for friends and family. Call 541-928-8501 for details. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 2, 2019
