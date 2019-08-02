|
J. Peter Gunter
Salem - J. Peter Gunter, born 1/8/1960 in Albany to Joseph Leon and Evedene Gunter, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, July 28th, at his home in Salem. Peter graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Political Science. He spent most of his adult years in Salem. His bright and inquisitive mind, gentle soul and caring heart will be missed. A short memorial service will be held in Albany, Monday August 5th at 11 a.m. for friends and family. Call 541-928-8501 for details. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 2, 2019