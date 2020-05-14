Resources
Jack Edward Wright Obituary
Jack Edward Wright, Born 10/13/1922 in Portland, Oregon. Passed away on 05/09/2020, at his home with his wife Robbie at his side.

Jack was a veteran of WWII. After which he worked a few years for Union Pacific Railroad as the chauffeur for the Union Pacific Portland President.

Following, Jack went into the insurance business. Jack Wright & Associates had offices in Lake Oswego and Tigard, OR. In 1970, Jack got his Real Estate license. He was an owner of two companies, in Wilsonville, and, Salem, OR. In addition to selling real estate, Jack has been a builder and developer of properties.

Jack is survived by his wife Robbie (Roberta) of 52 years. His daughters Cynthia (Dan), Melissa, and Paula. And three step-children, Lon (Patti), John (Jaci), and Alecia (Dennis). 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 14 to May 15, 2020
