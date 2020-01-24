|
|
Jack Fenton
Salem - Jack J. Fenton was born on January 4, 1935 in St Mary's hospital in Astoria Oregon. He was the second child of Ames and Lulu Fenton. He passed away on January 20, 2020 at his home in Salem Oregon with his family at his side.
Jack was raised in Warrenton Oregon and attended Warrenton schools and graduated from Warrenton High School in 1954. It may be said by some, that he had more fun in his school years than most. He played baseball, football and basketball throughout high school, excelling in baseball as a left-handed pitcher. During his high school years Jack was an all-star, threw a no-hitter and pitched in the state playoffs. He is considered one of the great baseball pitchers in Warrenton High School history.
After graduation he was drafted into the US Army where he spent two years. He did his basic training at Fort Ord, California and later was stationed at Fort Lawton in Seattle Washington, where he served in the NIKE guided missile program. Jack also pitched for the Fort Lawton Army baseball team. After his discharge from the Army Jack enrolled at Pacific University in Forest Grove Oregon, where he met Louise Hill. They have been together since.
Jack and Louise lived two years in Eureka, California with his growing family. Jeffery Jack and Jennifer Jill, where he worked for American Plywood Association. After moving back to Oregon he took a position in sales with the Borden Chemical Company where he remained until his retirement. Jack and Louise raised their family in Dallas Oregon where they lived for most of their married life. They spent as much leisure time as possible at their beach home in Lincoln City and many Winters in Kona Hawaii.
Jack enjoyed anything BEAVER and made sure Jeff and Jennifer and his grandson Jay, all graduated from Oregon State. He and Louise and friends travelled many times with the Beaver football and baseball teams. His other love was golf, and later moved to the Illahe Country Club community where he was near enough to jump in his cart and play a round.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister Donna Glee. He is survived by Louise, his loving wife of 62 years, son Jeffery, (Marybeth) daughter Jennifer, brother Allen Fenton (Jan), sister Neva Jo Suhadolnik, granddaughter Anne Fenton and grandson Jay Fenton.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7, at 2:00 -5:00, at Illahe Hills Country Club.
Donations can be made to The Salvation Army, The Free Clinic, or Helping Hands. Or the . Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020