Jack Graciosa

Salem - Jacinto T. Graciosa Jr. died unexpectedly on June 23rd, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a long-time resident of Salem, Oregon.

Jack is survived by his wife, Marsha Graciosa; his children, Erik Graciosa and Melissa Graciosa; his brothers, Thomas Gray and Richard Cruz; his sisters Lora Homann, Eileen Bacheller, Vivian Gettis, Mary Buckley, Mae Arbogast, and Cecilia Graciosa; and his large extended family.

Jack was born in Tupi, South Cotabato in the Philippines on April 10th, 1943 to Jacinto Graciosa Sr. and Marcela Tibayan. Jack served with the U.S. Navy as a Stewardsman and the U.S. Army Reserves as a Captain. He worked as an R.N. at the Salem Hospital for 28 years. After retiring he continued to work in healthcare up until this year. He was dedicated to caring for others. Jack met his wife Marsha while working at the Salem Hospital and charmed her with his good looks and sense of humor. They married in Hawaii in 1984 and had two children. He was a playful and loving dad.

Most people knew Jack to be incredibly hard working. He loved to joke around, was almost always the first person to leave a party, and he loved a good deal. When he wasn't looking for a bargain he was cooking or caring for his garden. Jack was a faithful Catholic and attended mass at St. Joseph Parish. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all those who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00am. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
