|
|
Jack Hogg
After a 7-year battle with dementia and a brief fight with heart failure, Jack Hogg, 83, passed away Nov. 5, 2019 following a day spent surrounded by his loving family.
Born in a Portland hospital to Oscar and Ruth Hogg on Dec. 17, 1935, Jack was raised in Oregon City. He was officially named Oscar John, but it was a moniker he hated. Family and friends knew him as Jack.
He graduated from Oregon City High School in 1954 and from Lewis & Clark College in Portland with a business degree in 1958. He was introduced to the love of his life, Judy Gosline Hogg, by a friend's mother, and Jack and Judy were wed in 1961. They were married 42 years until her passing in 2003.
A radioman in the U.S. Navy Reserve, Jack and his only sibling, a brother named Carlton James "Jim," made a name for themselves opening Hogg Brothers Furniture stores in Salem and Corvallis following in the footsteps of their dad and uncles, who operated the original store in Oregon City. Salem's Hogg Brothers Furniture occupied the landmark building on State Street until it was sold to McMahan's Furniture in the '80s and burned to the ground in 2006.
In addition to his brother Jim, Jack is survived by one son, Steve Hogg (Ellen) and grandson Brenden Hogg; his daughter Melinda Voy (Dan), granddaughters, Katie Aguirre (Sergio); Mollie Voy (fiancé Chris Burger); and great-granddaughter Sophia Aguirre.
His family won't forget his funny and sweet personality that were with him until he died, and his twin passions of creating and designing woodwork and puttering in his garden. At Jack's request, there will be no funeral service. Instead, family invites all to a Celebration of Life that Jack had a hand in planning, albeit originally as his 84th birthday party.
It will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at his daughter's home, 2737 Hoover Ave. NW, Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019