Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Jack L. Mintun

Jack L. Mintun

Salem - Early in the morning of February 8th, our dad, Jack L. Mintun, passed away from complications related to polycystic kidney disease in Salem, OR, at the age of 78. He was a sweet, funny, and kind friend, father and husband. We'll miss him. He is survived by his wife, Carol, his brother, Larry, his 3 children, 2 step-children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to his illness, he hasn't been out much lately. But he often talked about how much he missed his many friends at the Salem Elks Lodge 336, at his favorite winery (Willamette Valley Vineyards), and at the Oregon State Capitol (where he volunteered as a Page and a Tour Guide).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation (https://pkdcure.org/).
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019
