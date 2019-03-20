|
Jack Layton
Salem - Jack Douglas Layton, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on March 15, 2019 in Salem, OR.
Jack was born in Salem, OR on August 2, 1934 to Frances Deliah Martin and Harold Douglas Layton of Nebraska. Jack invented the Layton Asphalt Paver and founded Layton Manufacturing in 1960 producing asphalt paving equipment all over the world. He held over 20 global patents relating to road building equipment. He loved building roads and inventing ways to improve the process. He was a legacy in his paving construction industry. He lived his life to the fullest and never really retired. He held a Pilot's license and flew all over the country stating that sometimes "God was flying the plane" and getting him out of sticky situations. He also held a Captain's license taking his boat to Alaska several summers always inviting family and guests to experience Alaska scenery and go fishing with him. You couldn't be around Jack without learning something. He was always sharing his knowledge with those around him.
Jack loved his family and included them in most everything he was involved in. He spent many hours reminiscing about his youth on his Grandparents, Charles and Carrie "Ethel" Layton's, farm in Oak Grove, OR. He loved his family deeply.
Jack also loved ballroom dancing, hunting and fishing. In his younger days he had several horses and love to hunt on horseback. He loved reading books about history and was a lifelong learner and accomplished everything he set to do. Uniquely gifted to have a vision and see it through to the end. He was passionate about his country and was a true patriot concerned about preserving the freedom of America.
Jack is survived by 6 daughters, 1 son and 1 brother, Cassie Diane Layton (Jim Carnegie), of Lyons, OR, Denise Rene Ryan of Salem, OR, Laurie Sue Anderson (Andy Anderson), Yacolt, WA, Jamie Rene Bayley (Rob Wold), Salem, OR, David Wallace Layton of Toledo, WA, Rebecca Elaine Riley of Centralia, WA, Darla Marie Gonzalez (Charles Gonzalez) of Chandler, AZ. Brother, Claude Dennis Layton. He is survived by 19 grandchildren and 27 Great grandchildren. Jack valued his life long relationship with various cousins.
Jack is preceded in death by 2 sons, John Douglas Layton and Jimmy Donald Layton, his parents Harold Douglas Layton and Frances Deliah Martin.
Jack has made his mark on this earth and will never be forgotten, he's gone on to pave the streets of gold in heaven. He will be passionately missed by those who knew him.
There will be a public viewing on Thursday March 21st between 10:00 and 12:00 at Johnson funeral home in Salem. Memorial services will be private.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 20, 2019