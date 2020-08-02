1/1
Jack Lee Williams Jr.
Jack Lee Williams, Jr.

Salem - Jack Lee Williams, Jr. died July 30, 2020 of an apparent heart attack in his home. He was born on June 30, 1956 in Auburn, California to Carol Sharon and Jack Lee Williams. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, playing golf, watching the 49er's, eating sweets and working in the garden. He took pride in maintaining everything he owned in impeccably clean & top condition. His greatest loves were his wife Gena, his son Brandon Myles Williams, his daughter Sarah Jeananne Hurn and his grandchildren Arria, Isaac, Liam, Adylynn & Quinton. Jack was lucky enough to be re-united with his daughter Jenny Lee Williams & her beautiful family. Jack is survived by his brother Robert & his sister Cheryl. Always the jokester he was quick to smile and had a huge, gregarious laugh. No services are scheduled at this time. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
