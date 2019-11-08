|
Jack Scott
Salem - Jon (Jack) Herbert Ray Scott, born in Salem, Oregon on April 2,1938, to Jack Julius Scott and Frances Field Scott and died Nov. 2, 2019. He married Pam Miller in 1964. They had a son, Brian who died unexpectedly in 2016, and a daughter Chelsea Scott Marlowe (husband Mike). Jack had two sisters, Jill (Scott) Campbell, deceased, (husband Bob Campbell) and Vicki Guerrero (husband Greg Guerrero). His nephew is Chris Wulf and his niece is Holly Wood.
Jack was married to Pamela (Miller) Scott for 55 years and they had two children, Brian Miller J Scott, deceased, and Chelsea May (Scott) Marlowe. Chelsea had a special relationship with her dad, and he was very bonded to his grandkids, Jack, Andrew and Arianna. They played basketball, racquetball, croquet, and four wheeled together.
Jack attended South Salem High School, class of 1957 and was very active in track and field, capturing the state champion title in track and low hurdles, and earned a four-year athletic scholarship to (then)
Oregon State College where he was an active member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Many of the Beta Brothers remained lifetime friends with Jack.
Jack and Pam owned and operated First Pacific Corporation for over 53 years, a business that worked with dentists nationwide. They also owned two Chelsea's Restaurants for 20 years, donating one of the restaurant buildings to Family Building Blocks in Salem. Jack was on the board of directors for Western Security Bank, and Salem Hospital Foundation.
Jack was a lifetime athlete and had a softball team for years that won regional championships and competed nationally. He was an avid racquetball player, and played three times a week.
Jack had a quick wit, and was kind and intelligent. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He also was a caring employer, and had a larger than life presence that will not soon be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Family Building Blocks or Willamette Valley Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at 2pm Sunday, Nov. 17 at Illahe Hills Country Club. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019