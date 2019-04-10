Jacob David Ong



Salem - Sgt. Jacob David Ong was born May 11, 1981 in Coupeville, WA. He was taken much too soon on March 20, 2019 in Salem, OR at the age of 37. Jacob is survived by his son, Sylar Ong, two stepdaughters, Ivy Snethen and Jade Snethen, his two sisters Victoria Walters and Sarah Davidson, his mother April O'Connor, and father, Michael Ong.



Jacob was a caring man with a heart of gold. He believed in the Buddhist way, and was full of light and hope. Jacob enjoyed drawing and had an eye for the arts. He was a poet of words that seeped from his beautiful heart.



Jacob's greatest love was the love for his children. They were always a topic of conversation and his light on dark days.



He was an active man as he enjoyed roller-blading, doing tricks on and riding bikes, being outdoors, working on cars, and was most willing to help anyone in need.



He was a father, son, brother, friend, and Marine. He gave the better part of himself to the Marines and served the United States in Iraq. Jacob will be terribly missed and left behind holes in the hearts of those who loved and cared for him. His presence will stay in our memories and the sound of his voice will remain burned into our minds. Jacob may be gone from this lonely world, but he will never be forgotten.



Please join us to honor Sgt. Jacob Ong at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:30pm. Then an offsite gathering for all who would like to attend will follow. God's speed, Jacob. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home. Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 10, 2019