Jacob Lawrence Timothy (Jake) Haskett
Jacob Lawrence Timothy Haskett (Jake)

Terrebonne - Jacob Lawrence Timothy Haskett (Jake), age 15 of Terrebonne, Oregon, died from injuries sustained from a fall in Jefferson County in June.

Jacob is survived by his father, Zane Haskett, mother, Reina Benton and seven siblings, Jason and James Scharback, Riley and Anna Merrill and Tyler, Lily and Willow Haskett. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Shannon Haskett.

Jacob was born August 30th, 2004 to Zane Haskett and Reina Benton in Silverton, Oregon and spent the majority of his life in the Marion/Linn County area, recently relocating to Central Oregon.

Jacob enjoyed running, swimming, hiking, fishing and exploring. He also loved birds, drawing and constructing things. He preferred the outdoors and he was never far from his bike or adventure.

Services will be held at a later date.




Published in Silverton Appeal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 15, 2020.
