Jacqueline E. Austin
Salem - June 21, 1923 - August 15, 2019
With gratitude for her life of dedication to family, friends and church, the family of Jacqueline Esther Austin announces her passing in Salem at age 96.
Born in Salem to Frank and Jacobina Judd, Jacqueline (known to friends and family as Jackie) was active in Girl Scouting through her teen years. She graduated from Salem High School in 1940 and earned an A. B. degree in English at Willamette University in 1944. She was married to then-Lt. Staryl Austin, Jr. in August 1945 after his return from combat duty in Europe. The couple subsequently resided in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Alexandria, Louisiana, and France before returning to Portland in 1953. After the birth of their two sons, they returned to Salem in 1958.
Jackie and Staryl were long-time members of the First Christian Church in Salem, where Jackie was active in the Christian Women's Fellowship and served as a deaconess and elder. She was a loving wife and mother, devoted to homemaking, raising her family, and caring for her aging parents in their later years.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Jacobina Judd, brother Thomas and husband Brig. Gen. Staryl C. Austin, Jr. She is survived by sons Steven and Andrew, daughter-in-law Kathy, and grandsons Andrew Van Den Bos and Treyvor Austin.
A private interment service has been held at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A memorial service at the First Christian Church in Salem will be announced at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Salem First Christian Church Memorial Fund or the World Wildlife Fund.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019