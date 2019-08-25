|
Jacqueline Louise (Torgerson) Sommer
Salem - Jackie was born February 10, 1927 in Aurora, CO to Albert and Pearl Torgerson and was their only child. She died in Bend, OR on August 22, 2019.
Jackie's family moved to Salem, OR in 1940 and she graduated from Salem High School in 1945. She then went on to University of Portland, School of Nursing, and graduated in 1949 with a B.S. in Nursing. A week later Jackie married her sweetheart of seven years, Donald (Don) J. Sommer, whom she just celebrated 70 wonderful years of marriage with in June. She was employed by the Salem Hospital for 40 years as a surgical nurse rising to the position of operating room supervisor. She retired in 1989.
After retirement Jackie and Don traveled the lower 48 states for two years in their trailer. They were privileged to also see Asia, Hawaii, Alaska, Europe several times and the Panama Canal. Over the past 20 years they spent their winters in Mesa, AZ.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father, mother, and son, Rick. She is survived by the love of her life, Don, four daughters, Michelle (Greg) Quesnel, Jan (Rick) Ashley, Sue (Bill) Iwen, Judy (David) Smith and son, Terry, three grandsons, four granddaughters, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House in Bend for their loving care of our mother during her final days.
Services by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem, OR. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, August 28th, at 10:30am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Salem with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019